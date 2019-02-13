Alex Wong / Getty Images

T-Mobile and Sprint executives will be on the hot seat this week in Washington as Democrats in the House of Representatives grill them over their proposed $26 billion merger.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure will testify Wednesday at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The executives have already made bold claims about the benefits of their merger, promising that the new company will lower prices and create thousands of new jobs, starting "on day one." Most importantly, they say the merger will allow the "New T-Mobile" to accelerate the deployment of super fast 5G wireless technology, which Legere claims will finally bring broadband to millions of rural Americans.

It's a tall order to fill. And the claims, which many critics say fly in the face of basic economics, are sure to get a lot of scrutiny. But according to Legere's written testimony, posted Tuesday, he seems to have answers for each of his critics.

"Some have argued that this merger will not deliver on what we are promising," his testimony states. "I could not disagree more. ... If we broke faith we would lose our loyal customers and destroy the future of our brand. I want to assure you that we would never do this."

Where things stand

The hearing comes as the companies and their critics turn up the heat on their lobbying efforts. The deal, announced last April, is entering the "ninth inning," according to Legere. While Congress has no actual say in whether the merger gets approved or denied, it does have oversight of the Federal Communications Commission, which must determine if the deal's in the public interest, and the Department of Justice, which evaluates whether the deal violates antitrust law.

Even though a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat from California, has already thrown her support behind the deal, opposition among Democrats in the Senate has been growing. On Tuesday, nine Democratic senators, including several who have already announced 2020 presidential bids, sent letters to the FCC and the DOJ asking the agencies to reject the deal.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is also bringing in the big guns, recently hiring former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat and a champion of consumer causes, to help get the deal approved.

Other questions

In addition to the usual critiques of megamergers, lawmakers are likely to raise other questions at the hearing. For instance, there are security concerns about the involvement of T-Mobile's and Sprint's foreign-owned parent companies with Chinese telecom gear makers Huawei and ZTE, which many experts suspect are linked to the Chinese government.

Then there are the questions about the 52 times that T-Mobile executives, including Legere himself, have stayed at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, according to the Washington Post. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington state, sent Legere a letter last week questioning whether T-Mobile has been trying to curry favor for their deal.

Legere plans to address the security concerns in his opening statement.

"Opponents of the transaction have set up a shadowy group that refuses to disclose its donors, to lob allegations that this transaction will allow Huawei and ZTE into US networks," his testimony states. "That's false, and they know it is."

He goes on to say that T-Mobile doesn't use any "Huawei or ZTE network equipment in any area of our network. Period And we will never use it in our 5G network."

As for his stays at the Trump hotel, Legere has denied they have anything to do with trying to influence the Trump administration.

"I answered the letter in 5 minutes," Legere said in an interview with CNET last week. "I want to be respectful of senators asking questions, but there is no there there."

Still, he said he'd be happy to answer any additional questions on the matter. "I'll bring my calendar," he quipped.

