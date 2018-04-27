T-Mobile and Sprint could merge as soon as this weekend

Josh Miller/CNET

Third time's a charm?

Sprint and T-Mobile, the third- and fourth-largest US carriers, could merge as soon as this weekend, according to a new report by The New York Times. As of yesterday, the acquisition was expected to close some time early next week.

This is the third time that T-Mobile and Sprint have attempted a merger. If successful, it would put the newly combined company behind Verizon to become the country's second-largest carrier. AT&T would effectively fall to third -- or last -- place in terms of customer count. Neither T-Mobile nor Sprint immediately responded to a request for comment.

Read more about the possible Sprint-T-Mobile merger here.

Sprint declined to comment on this story. T-Mobile did not respond to a request for comment.