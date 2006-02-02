Symantec taps ex-Oracle exec for CIO post

Continuing the shakeup of its executive ranks, Symantec has appointed David Thompson, a former Oracle executive, to the post of chief information officer. Effective Monday, Thompson leads a global team responsible for developing Symantec's enterprise architecture, internal business systems, IT standards and policies, and information security program, a company representative said Wednesday. Prior to joining Symantec, Thompson was senior vice president and CIO at enterprise software maker Oracle. Before Oracle, Thompson was CIO at PeopleSoft for seven years. PeopleSoft was acquired by Oracle.

Thompson replaces Mark Egan, who will stay with Symantec for a transition period of about six months, the representative said. The CIO swap is the latest in a series of executive changes at Symantec. Last week the company said its president and vice chairman, Gary Bloom, will leave before the end of March. In November, the company announced that Chief Financial Officer Greg Myers was leaving, just months after the resignation of former President and Chief Operating Officer John Schwarz, now the chief executive at Business Objects.