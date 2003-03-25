Symantec gains entry to S&P 500

Investment adviser Standard & Poor's announced late Monday that Internet security company Symantec will be added to the S&P 500 Index after the close of trading on Friday. Symantec's stock climbed more than 4 percent by early afternoon on Tuesday, with nearly three times the normal volume of shares trading hands.

Symantec, currently listed on the S&P MidCap 400, will replace financial services firm Household International in the closely watched stock index. The acquisition of Household International by London-based HSBC Holdings is scheduled to close by the end of the week.