Swatch to release new operating system for smartwatches

CNET

There will soon be another watch operating system on the market. In an interview with Bloomberg Technology, Swatch CEO Nick Hayek said the company is making an alternative to the iOS and Android operating systems, for smartwatches.

More specifically, Swatch's Tissot brand, set to be introduced late next year, will be the first smartwatch that uses the to-be-named Swiss-made OS. Hayek said the new time piece will be able to connect small objects and wearables. Most importantly, it will requires less battery power - allowing the watch to operate longer between charges - and protect data better than existing smartwatches. Swatch said it has also developed the world's smallest Bluetooth chip for use in watches and household objects.

Considering the popularity of iOS and Android, Swatch is fighting an uphill battle. However, according to Hayek, Swatch's "think small" approach will work better since the company is trying to solve the biggest problem for wearable devices which is short battery life. The new operating system is currently being developed with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology, a university specialized in miniaturization.

Apart from making its own smartwatch, Swatch is willing to supply third parties with the operating system, Hayek said. He added that the company has received about 100 requests for more information, with half coming from smaller Silicon Valley companies that don't want to be dependent on Android and iOS.