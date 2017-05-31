Partners join Qualcomm for thinner Windows 10 laptops

Sarah Tew/CNET

Windows 10 laptops running Qualcomm chips just gained stronger manufacturer support. Today at the Computex show in Taipei, computer makers Lenovo, HP and Asus officially expressed plans to build Windows devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile processor.

The idea of a Windows 10 machine running a Snapdragon chip isn't new. Qualcomm confirmed that the Snapdragon 835 could handle Windows 10 software last year. Microsoft has also been eager to get its OS to play nice with ARM processors ever since the Windows RT debacle in 2012.

With heavy hitters such as Asus, Lenovo and HP pledging to create Windows 10 machines, though, perhaps Microsoft's mobile woes are behind it.