Smile! Man tries to rob store that sells surveillance cameras

Photo by Spy-Spot/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

If you were to compile a list of places it might be unwise to burglarize, what would be on it?

Police stations, surely. The White House, too. How about stores that sell surveillance cameras?

I ask only because a man had the temerity to walk up to a store called Spy-Spot Investigations and see what he could get away with.

As WSVN-TV reports, the Deerfield Beach, Florida, store is a specialist in GPS tracking devices, recording devices, and, oh yes, surveillance cameras.

"We got a whole bunch of surveillance cameras," store manager Evan Tannenbaum told WSVN. "We've got hidden cameras."

Yet the accusation is that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a miscreant wandered up to the store and tried to throw a rock through the window.

You'll be stunned into stasis when I tell you that the store's cameras -- some in plain view -- captured the action. The store has even posted the video to YouTube. The man is wearing blue gloves and a hoodie, and he sports a fine gray beard.

He doesn't just toss a rock, he also tries to push and kick the door in. He appears relatively oblivious to the surveillance camera, even as he looks right at it. Which is a pity for him, because the camera got a fine shot of his face.

The Broward County Sheriff's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. One imagines, however, that once the screenshot is circulated, the man will be quickly recognized.

A successful robbery, I'm told by Hollywood, takes planning, targeting and George Clooney. This man seems to have had none of the above.