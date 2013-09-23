CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Surface gets upgrades, new accessories

Microsoft unveils the second generation of the Surface tablets along with new keyboard covers and a docking station. Meanwhile, BlackBerry plans to go private, and Apple breaks sales records on iPhone weekend.

CNET Update skims the Surfaces:

Now Playing: Watch this: Surface gets upgrades, new accessories
2:53

In this episode of Update:

- Learn what's new with the Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2, arriving October 22.

- See how Microsoft improved the Surface keyboard covers, and get a look at the new docking station.

- Ponder the fate of BlackBerry as it plans to go private and sell itself for $4.7B, which is less money than what Apple made in iPhone sales this weekend.

Subscribe:

iTunes (HD)iTunes (SD)iTunes (HQ)

RSS (HD)RSS (SD)RSS (HQ)

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real