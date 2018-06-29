Supreme Court decision spells danger for Berkeley cell phone radiation law

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The US Supreme Court stepped into the long-running debate over wireless and health on Thursday when it vacated a Berkeley, California, law requiring retailers to warn customers about possible wireless radiation exposure.

Berkeley's "Right to Know" ordinance, which went into effect in 2016 after years of discussion, mandated that anyone buying a cell phone in the city receive a notice advising them that by carrying a phone in a pocket or bra, they could be exposed to radio frequency emissions that exceed FCC guidelines.

Soon after it was implemented, CTIA, the wireless industry's lobbying arm in Washington, sued to block the law, arguing that it violated the freedom of speech of retailers since it required them to post "inflammatory" messages. But in April 2017, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ordinance saying it was in the public interest and based on FCC information.

As part of Thursday's decision, the Supreme Court returned the case to the lower court for further review based on its 5-4 decision earlier this week in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra. In that case, the majority of the justices ruled that California violated the free speech rights of religiously-sponsored antiabortion clinics by requiring them to inform pregnant woman of all available options of medical reproductive care, including those they morally opposed.

Representatives for the City of Berkeley or the CTIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad services that will change your life.