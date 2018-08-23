Superman and Lois Lane are coming to the Arrowverse

The CW

Superman is returning to the world of Supergirl, Flash and Green Arrow, and this time, he's bringing a famous friend.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse," Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said in a statement Wednesday. "This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters."

Actor Tyler Hoechlin already played Superman as a guest star on The CW show Supergirl. He was nominated for a Saturn Award for his role.

But Lois Lane, reporter and Superman's love interest, has yet to appear. In an email, the CW said casting for Lane would begin shortly. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, the owners of CNET.)

The Arrowverse refers to three superhero shows that appear on The CW -- The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow. The shows plots and characters will cross over into each other's worlds beginning Dec. 9, with The Flash, continuing Dec. 10 with Arrow, and ending up Dec. 11 with Supergirl.

The crossover is already making headlines, as it will also feature the debut of actress Ruby Rose as Batwoman Kate Kane, an openly lesbian superhero who helps protect Gotham City.