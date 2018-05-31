In what appeared to be a normal Nintendo Direct video March 8, the Inklings of the Splatoon series were seen vying against each other. Then, all light vanishes. An Inkling turns, shocked. And burning in the sky before it the Super Smash logo blazes.

With that, Nintendo revealed what could be the single-most anticipated title for the Switch, and all-but-confirmed a few characters to boot. While more details are expected to be revealed during Nintendo's E3 ceremonies, we do know a few things already. At the very least, it's all but certain that Smash Bros. on the Switch will be one of the biggest attention-grabbers during E3 2016.

Nintendo

What is Smash Bros. and why is everyone freaking out?

Since the Nintendo 64, every Nintendo console has featured a game in which beloved (or obscure) Nintendo characters beat each other senseless. In what ended up being one of the smartest moves in its game development history, Nintendo's decision to make a less-technical fighting game resulted in tens of millions of sales. Seriously, the Wii Smash Bros. alone sold more than 13 million copies.

Whether fostering a competitive community or highlighting characters beyond Nintendo's familiar stable (Solid Snake, we're looking at you), Smash Bros. has been a series that both casual gamers and the Nintendo faithful can both enjoy. And given the success of the Switch among both crowds, it's easy to see why the latest entry has sparked such excitement.

When is Smash Bros. coming out?

The trailer couldn't be any more clear about when Nintendo anticipates the latest title in the series to emerge.

Nintendo

That said, Nintendo games have often been delayed in the past (the company is kind of famous for it). There's no guarantee Smash will come out this year, but outside Splatoon DLC, some new Pokemon titles and a slate of indie titles, the Switch's lineup for the rest of the year is looking sparse, so the pressure's on.

If you're really antsy for more Smash Bros., Nintendo will hold a tournament prior to E3's official June 12 kickoff that could present our first look at actual Smash Bros. gameplay on the Switch.

What characters will be in the new Smash Bros.?

Does any other question actually matter? To be clear, no characters have been officially announced by Nintendo. But the trailer gives us every reason to believe Splatoon's Inklings will make their first appearance (they're already in Mario Kart after all). So far, they're the only new entrants we're aware of.

Beyond the obvious silhouettes of Mario and Link (looking like he's getting a Breath of the Wild revamp), there are a few familiar faces teased in the reveal trailer if you squint hard enough.

Nintendo

It looks like Samus Aran, Donkey Kong, Pit, Pikachu and Bowser are back there, but making any more definite conclusions is pushing it. It's also probably safe to predict the likes of Peach, Zelda, Kirby, Captain Falcon and other series standbys will be included. But Smash's roster is always full of surprises. After all, this is the franchise that managed to put Mario, Sonic, Ryu, Bayonetta and Cloud into one game. Anything's possible.

As for even more character possibilities, Gamespot has you covered on the speculation front.

What Smash Bros. modes will be coming back?

Since they've been in every Smash Bros. entry, it's fair to assume some version of Target Smash will appear.

As for the weirdly satisfying 3DS-exclusive Smash Run and infuriating Wii U-exclusive Smash Tour, their continuation is up for grabs. Thankfully, given the Switch's dual functionality, there won't be features or maps split between console and handheld versions of the game.

Will Smash Bros. have decent online play?

There's no telling until the game is in the wild, but there's an expectation given that Nintendo is about to charge for online multiplayer for the first time that we'll see an improvement to Smash's online options.

Both the Wii and Wii U versions were hampered by rocky netcode, and the most recent entries limited online gameplay between strict casual and competitive buckets. But recent multiplayer-focused titles like Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon 2 have proven to be perfectly fine on the Switch, so there's plenty of reason to hope for the same with Smash Bros.

For more updates on all things Smash-related, and hype about whatever Nintendo chooses to replace Japan Time with this time around, check in with this page and with Gamespot and Giant Bomb's coverage as well.