Every time Nintendo holds a streaming game announcement, fans have waited with bated breath to see if its blockbuster fighting game would be mentioned.

At the Nintendo Switch's announcement, we heard nothing. At the console launch, the company was silent. Through the hybrid console's first E3 and holiday season, not even a bit of speculation about the game.

That changed Thursday.

As a subdued Nintendo Direct event was coming to a close, Nintendo finally said the words we have longed to hear: Super Smash Bros. is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year.

For real.

Just before the stream ended, Nintendo's Yoshiaki Koizumi invited fans to watch just one more video. It was an energetic battle between two Splatoon 2 characters. But it was more than that!

A familiar logo reflected in one of the character's eyes. Silhouettes of Mario and The Legend of Zelda's Link appeared. And then the teaser ended with a giant, burning Super Smash Bros. logo.

Yes, it was awesome.

Suffice to say, this is a big deal. Super Smash Bros. isn't just one of Nintendo's biggest franchises, it's every Nintendo franchise: a silly, yet incredibly deep arcade fighting experience that pits characters from the Super Mario series, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Animal Crossing, Final Fantasy, Kirby and countless other classic games against each other. That makes it the most highly anticipated Nintendo Switch game since the console's release.

Most fans have been expecting the Switch's first Smash Bros. game to be a port of the Wii U and 3DS entry to the series. There's a good chance, however, this might be a whole new version of the game. Nintendo didn't give the game an official name during the stream, and refers to it as "Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros (working title)" in the official press release. That's not an absolute confirmation this isn't a port, but the suggestion that the name could change probably means this is an all-new game.



Unfortunately, that's everything we know. There's a Super Smash Bros. game coming for Nintendo Switch. Mario, Link and the characters from Splatoon 2 are going to be in it. It's coming out in 2018.



At least we know that E3 is going to be exciting.