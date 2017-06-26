Nintendo

Nintendo just dropped another nostalgia bomb.

Nintendo said in a tweet and a press release Monday that Super NES Classic Edition, a followup to last year's popular NES Classic, is coming later this year.

Based on the original console launched in 1991, a miniaturized version is coming back September 29 for $79.99. It contains 21 pre-installed classic games like Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Star Fox. Intriguingly, Nintendo will also throw in Star Fox 2, a game it never released. You unlock it in the system by completing the first level of the original game.

Nintendo hit a vein of gold last year with its retro revival of the NES Classic, spurring a tide of nostalgia-fueled sales: The $60 system with 30 built-in NES games became one of 2016's hottest holiday gifts. But without much explanation, the company turned off the tap on the phenom in April, halting shipments of the mini system (and stoking speculation that reboot of the next console might be coming.)

A version for the UK and Europe will have its own design and name but will still be available the same day.

The games included are: