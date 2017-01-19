Super Mario Run jumps to Android in March

Enlarge Image Photo by Nintendo

The wildly popular Super Mario Run smartphone game will be available for play on Android devices in March, Nintendo said Wednesday in a tweet.

The release comes three months after Super Mario Run, Nintendo's first-ever smartphone game, was launched on iOS in December. The game was an instant hit with Apple device users, racking up 40 million downloads in its first four days to become the fastest-selling iOS game in the history of the App Store.

The game lets users navigate Mario the plumber through a variety of familiar-looking levels, grabbing as many coins and power-ups as possible along the way. The game is free to download, but players who want to progress beyond the third level will have to pay $10 to unlock the rest of the game.

Nintendo on Wednesday also announced that its next mobile game, Fire Emblem: Heroes, would debut at the Google Play store on Feb. 2, while an iOS version is "coming soon." Unlike Super Mario Run, however, Fire Emblem: Heroes is a turn-based tactical role-playing game, with two kingdoms pitted against one another in a battle.