Super Mario Bros. animated movie planned for 2022 release

It looks like Super Mario Bros. is headed to the big screen.

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri plans to create an animated movie about Super Mario Bros., and the movie could be in theaters by 2022, according to Variety. Meledandri has previously produced widely loved children's films like Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets.

Meledandri is reportedly working with the popular game's designer and producer, Shigeru Miyamoto, to make sure the film adaptation will embrace the game itself.

"It's an ambitious task," Meledandri told Variety. "The challenge is taking things that are so thin in their original form and finding depth that doesn't compromise what generations of fans love about Mario, but also feels organic to the iconography and can support a three-act structure."

In addition, Meledandri's new film The Grinch, based on the Dr. Seuss story, is in theaters now.

Illumination didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.