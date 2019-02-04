New Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl 2019 trailer snaps the competition

Captura de pantalla por Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, the Wasp, Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, Thor and more return to fight another day in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer.

While Thanos left behind plenty of emotional wreckage after Avengers: Infinity War, that doesn't mean our favorite Marvel superheroes have totally given up hope. And maybe, Captain Marvel is their ace in the hole.

The new Avengers: Endgame trailer released by Marvel Studios during the Super Bowl on Sunday shows the remaining Avengers mourning the loss of half of all the life in the universe, but the superheroes are also preparing for a much larger fight.

The trailer has superheroes like Captain America attending a support group, Iron Man and Nebula repairing -- or perhaps upgrading -- armor, Black Widow practicing at the gun range, and even Hawkeye shows up.

This means fans could be in for an even more action-packed battle with the remaining heroes ready to make things right.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26. And for a deeper breakdown of the highly-anticipated trailer, head over to Gamespot's guide here.

The Super Bowl airs on Feb. 3 on CBS, CNET's parent company.

