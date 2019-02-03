Super Bowl 2019 memes: Patriots' Tom Brady's interception scores big

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

The Super Bowl is here, and so are the memes. Whether the New England Patriots or the LA Rams pull off the win, social media is already buzzing about the details surrounding the big game in Atlanta, and as the game progresses, we'll update with the latest memes.

One of the earliest events to spark social media buzz came when acclaimed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw his first pass of the game, which was intercepted by Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.

As you can imagine, non-Patriots fans delighted in seeing superstar Brady humbled, even if only briefly. "(Retweet) if you've thrown less interceptions than Tom Brady," snarked one Twitter user.

RT if you’ve thrown less interceptions than Tom Brady — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 3, 2019

One throw for Tom Brady, one interception for the Rams. pic.twitter.com/eggeo9isNz — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2019

#TomBrady is the oldest quarterback to throw an interception in the #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠ — James Ogrady (@james_ogrady13) February 3, 2019

Tom Brady’s first pass in the Super Bowl was an interception 😂 pic.twitter.com/4d876oWcuT — GB 🧀 STL ⚾️ (@STL_GB) February 3, 2019

But don't get too excited, Rams fans. "The Patriots are 3-1 in Super Bowls in which Tom Brady throws an interception," Sports Illustrated tweeted.

The Patriots are 3-1 in Super Bowls in which Tom Brady throws an interception...



Just going to leave that fun fact here. Do with it as you please. — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2019

Before the interception, Brady made a notable entrance into the stadium, with sunglasses and headphones firmly in place. Naturally, New England fans loved it, with one Twitter user declaring, "The God of Football has arrived. ...Brady always looking dapper." And another Twitter user compared him to Avengers' supervillain Thanos.

The God of Football has arrived. The best ever. Brady always looking dapper. Soon. #EverythingWeGot #SuperBowl #GOAT — Marco Solis Martinez (@Jedi_Marcos) February 3, 2019

#SBLIII Tom Brady walking out of the locker room like... pic.twitter.com/emNFjcGVr1 — ☄️Yaksha 🐉🐝 (@FGCYaksha) February 3, 2019

Not everyone was a fan.

here’s a thought i had watching tom brady’s stoic entrance to his like 75th super bowl: “hmmm that reminds me of ted bundy” 😬😬😬😬 — Allison Shaffer (@hummhallelujah) February 3, 2019

Brady's jog out onto the field also stirred a reaction.

Tom Brady jogging out without a helmet and then grab a cup of Gatorade gotta be one of the coldest entrances I’ve seen since watching this sport. — Tilly One Black Boy (@ill_sue_u) February 3, 2019

Rams had a much better entrance song and don’t have Tom Brady. Therefore, I deduce they will win. #SBLlll #sportsball #analysis — Marya (@meowyaaa) February 3, 2019

#LARams win the entrance music bowl. 1-0 so far over #Patriots. Also, was it that really that long of a jog that Brady needed a drink? #SuperBowl — the mad kim (@dustinjkim) February 3, 2019

Would have been funny if Brady ran out, tripped over something and fell into the flames 🔥 at the entrance burning him to a crisp. — Chri$$ (@shoppy131) February 3, 2019

Not all the Twitter jokes and memes involved on-screen action. A Bud Light ad set in the world of knights and castles suddenly turned into a Game of Thrones promo.

Bud Light's mascot, the Bud Knight, apparently died an eye-gouging death along the lines of the famed death of Thrones' Oberyn Martell at the hands (thumbs?) of The Mountain. Then came the dragons.

Fans expecting perhaps a real Game of Thrones trailer were as cold as a White Walker about this ad.

how is bud light currently producing more game of thrones content than george r.r. martin? — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 4, 2019

Game of Thrones just rickrolled a Bud Light ad?!?!? — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) February 4, 2019

Was that Bud Light / Game Of Thrones commercial canon? — Noel Murray (@NoelMu) February 4, 2019

This story will be updated as the game progresses.