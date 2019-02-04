CNET también está disponible en español.

Super Bowl 2019: 2 Chainz and Adam Scott made a music video you can expense for Expensify

These guys have inspired me. I'm totally gonna do my expenses today. Totally.

I still have a pile of receipts on my desk from CES 2019 that I haven't expensed, and here comes 2 Chainz and Adam Scott with a literal music video that's making feel a little bit grim about that.

I guess the message here is that expenses can ABSOLUTELY BE COOL if you do them on Expensify. Which... look. Expensify is pretty good and pretty easy to use. I don't know if it's that good.

But hey, this is a decent song and music video. 

The Super Bowl airs on Feb. 3 on CBS, CNET's parent company. 

