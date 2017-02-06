Super Bowl's biggest social media moments (The 3:59, Ep. 174)

Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Super Bowl 2017 played out in a history-making game for the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, and the reactions on social media backed it up.

With more than 27.6 million tweets and 240 million interactions on Facebook about the Super Bowl, the Big Game got some big buzz. We talk about everything from the Tom Brady memes to Lady Gaga lighting up the sky with 300 drones to the many Super Bowl commercials from tech companies.

Also on the podcast, we discuss the tech industry's courtroom fight against President Donald Trump's travel ban, and South Korea's government stepping in to make sure Samsung's batteries aren't overheating again.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

The Super Bowl's biggest moments on social media (The 3:59, Ep. 174)

