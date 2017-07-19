Got a stupid question for an astronaut? These are stupider

Ever wanted to ask an astronaut a question about his or her spacey experiences? You'll have to come up with a pretty creative query to top these questions, posed on Twitter Tuesday and Wednesday with the hashtag, #StupidQuestionsForAstronauts.

The topic came from the HashtagRoundup account and the OpenMicRejects podcast, and it didn't take long for the topic to blast off.

#StupidQuestionsForAstronauts

Can you bring me back that balloon I lost when I was five? It's red. — Rad Wolf, HSG (@RadMacawesome) July 18, 2017

#StupidQuestionsForAstronauts



Do you ever forget and leave your blinker on for like twenty thousand miles? — Rick Howton (@RHowton) July 18, 2017

#StupidQuestionsForAstronauts



Have you ever done the moonwalk? — Jo Keskills (@jokeskills) July 18, 2017

Ever tell your wife you just need some space? #StupidQuestionsForAstronauts — CK (@charley_ck14) July 18, 2017

#StupidQuestionsForAstronauts When you do your job you rocket, right!? — Public Emily (@emily_the_gray) July 18, 2017

Would you like to back that NASA up? #StupidQuestionsForAstronauts — Luke, Cool ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) July 18, 2017

#StupidQuestionsForAstronauts

How do you make sure you're not going to hit anything before you make the jump to light speed? pic.twitter.com/R8vRJEMmY4 — Tom Malvaso (@TomMalvaso) July 18, 2017

This one had an obvious answer:

And then a real astronaut, Clayton C. Anderson, jumped in to help out with some answers.

If you diet in space, do you lose weightless? #StupidQuestionsForAstronauts — Dont Thinkso (@DontThinkso555) July 18, 2017

First three letters of space? SPA! https://t.co/1aZRVGk3Vr — Clayton C. Anderson (@Astro_Clay) July 18, 2017

Not the part that I ate...! https://t.co/8FhK0oqNRu — Clayton C. Anderson (@Astro_Clay) July 18, 2017

Does your mum tell you not to pack any red shirts? #StupidQuestionsForAstronauts — happycake (@happycake100) July 18, 2017

#StupidQuestionsForAstronauts When will man set foot on the Sun? — DemandToBeHeard (@idtbh1) July 18, 2017

How many people can you shove out of an airlock all at once? #StupidQuestionsForAstronauts pic.twitter.com/ZKrJ8zVA2x — Queenie Goldstein (@QueenieG2017) July 18, 2017

Not as many as I wanted to!!!! https://t.co/eBxUjMts6r — Clayton C. Anderson (@Astro_Clay) July 18, 2017

#StupidQuestionsForAstronauts -- What time is it on the moon right now? — Kevin (@kevinwxgg) July 18, 2017

Time to go back... https://t.co/VD3P9cZlah — Clayton C. Anderson (@Astro_Clay) July 18, 2017

He even answered the most popular question, about the lost red balloon of childhood. Sad to say, Balloony won't be returning any time soon.

No... I tried, but it got away... https://t.co/xOBIbFphty — Clayton C. Anderson (@Astro_Clay) July 18, 2017

