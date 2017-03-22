Stupid, dangerous and viral: Saying '108' to Siri

Law enforcement agencies around the world are asking people to stop giving Apple's digital assistant the three-digit code for emergency services in India.

Law enforcement agencies are trying to stop the viral prank, which could tie up 911 lines.

If someone told you everyone's jumping off a cliff, would you do it, too? The latest social media craze to go viral is almost as stupidly dangerous: Telling Siri to say "108," India's equivalent of the 9-1-1 emergency call line.

That's because Apple made it easy for people to call emergency services from anywhere in the world. Saying any country's emergency number will connect you to the service for where you are. You could ask Siri to call 9-1-1 if you're visiting the UK, and it would dial and 999.

Yet for some reason, saying "Hey Siri, 108" has become a social media craze, and law enforcement aren't happy about it. The Sheriff's office of Harris County, Texas, for instance, went to its own Facebook page asking people to stop. Just stop.

The prank could potentially tie up emergency lines and delay legitimate 911 calls, warn law enforcement authorities.

