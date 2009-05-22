Williams-Sonoma

Stuffed jalapeño peppers used to one of those dishes I left to the experts. The stuffing process wasn't so much the problem as the fact that the peppers tended to turn into a mess when I went to roast them. But the Jalapeño Pepper Roaster actually keeps roasting peppers upright, ensuring that the stuffing stays inside and cleanup is minimal. The roaster is essentially a base that you can place up to 18 peppers in. The whole thing goes straight on top of your grill, where the peppers can pick up that smoky flavor that goes so well with a savory stuffing.

The Jalapeño Pepper Roaster is 9.5 inches by 4.75 inches by 2.5 inches. It can actually fit other peppers besides jalapeños, so if you're looking for something with a milder kick, it's worth experimenting. It comes with a recipe for a savory stuffing, which also happens to be ripe for experimentation. Cleanup is a breeze; the roaster is dishwasher-safe, and you can even skip on the plates if you're serving stuffed peppers as appetizers. Your guests may just eat them right off the roaster before you can even get plates out. The Jalapeño Pepper Roaster is $19.95.