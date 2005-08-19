Study: video games cause aggression

Call this study "ammo for politicians," call it common sense, or call it bunk--either way, it's big news. A report before the American Psychological Association said 20 years of research shows that violent video games do increase aggression in kids--especially boys. Let the aggressive, potentially violent arguing begin.
