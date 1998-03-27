Students rank tech employers

Where do you want to go if you're a graduating computer science or engineering student? To Microsoft, as well as Sun Microsystems, Intel, Lucent, Raytheon Systems, or IBM, at least according to one new survey.
Those companies were named among the top "most desirable" employers for engineering students in a survey by Graduating Engineer & Computer Careers magazine and Bernard Hodes Advertising.
"High-tech companies continued to dominate the list among computer science and computer
|Survey's top employers:
|
Microsoft
Sun Microsystems
Intel
Lucent
Raytheon Systems
IBM
Digital Equipment
Ericsson
Oracle
Rockwell
Lockheed Martin
AT&T
Boeing
Cisco Systems
In all engineering disciplines, Lockheed Martin ranked No. 1, Boeing ranked second, IBM ranked third, Motorola ranked fourth, and GE ranked fifth. Three companies--AT&T, Hewlett-Packard, and Texas Instruments--fell off the top 10 list after having ranked in 1995, the survey said. Microsoft ranked No. 12.
The survey marks the ninth biennial student employer preference survey by the magazine. It is based on 336 students and postgraduates from more than 170 universities, who responded to the survey questions published in the magazine's February, March, April, and September 1997 issues.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.