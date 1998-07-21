Striking while the market's hot

Amid a sharp run-up in Internet stocks, CitySearch today proposed a price for its initial public offering. The implied valuation of about $270 million comes despite continued losses at the CitySearch directory, but it reflects optimism that the company can capitalize on the red-hot stock market.
CitySearch sets IPO price
The online directory sets a price for its previously planned initial public offering at a range of between $11 and $13 per share for up to 4 million shares.
