Streaming is the king of music now, Nielsen says too

Streaming services surged last year, overtaking digital sales of music for the first time in the US, Nielsen Music said Thursday.

It's the latest evidence that consumers have quickly shifted away from the digital downloads typified by Apple's iTunes to streaming music alternatives. The change has made subscriptions the music industry's dominant sales model (the US recording industry's main trade group reported this inflection occurred in 2015), and it has lifted revenue for recorded music to its best growth since the era of the CD.

"2016 showed us that the landscape is evolving even more quickly than we have seen with other format shifts," said David Bakula, Nielsen's senior vice president for music industry research. Digital sales are declining much more rapidly than physical sales did during the switch from CDs to downloads, according to the report.

On-demand audio streaming grew to 38 percent of total listening consumption last year, the largest single slice of the pie, according to Nielsen Music's year-end report, released Thursday. That share surpassed total digital sales for the first time since Nielsen began tracking it.

