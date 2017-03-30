Streaming makes most of US music's money now

If there were any doubt before, streaming is king now.

Revenue from streaming music accounted for the majority of US major record labels' sales for the first time ever last year, dwarfing one-time leader digital downloads, a music industry trade group said Thursday. A year earlier,

The data underscore the meteoric popularity of streaming tunes, which a year earlier barely eked past downloads to hold a roughly equal share of the sales US market. In the last five years, consumers have quickly migrated from buying music outright to services where they pay all-you-can-eat subscriptions or listen free by sitting through advertising.