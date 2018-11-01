Stranger Things Day is coming, and all we want is a trailer

Stranger Things Day is coming, and I only want two presents. For Netflix to announce the premiere date, and for Netflix to drop a trailer.

What's Stranger Things Day, you ask? Well, on Thursday, Netflix posted a video captioned, "See you on #strangerthingsday, nerds." The video itself features scenes from the hit show and reminds viewers that Nov. 6, 1983 was the date of Will Byers' disappearance. So the network has decided to celebrate Stranger Things Day on that same date, which is coming up on Tuesday.

The video shows ways fans already are celebrating the show -- tattoos, Halloween costumes, party decorations -- but it doesn't say anything about the network's plans for that day. Wouldn't it seem natural to celebrate with a trailer and the premiere date?

I'm almost more excited about the premiere date than the trailer, because the trailer might just be flashy hints at what's to come, shots of Hopper and Joyce and Eleven looking scared or determined, dark skies and '80s clothes and OMG DEMOGORGON. But a premiere date gives us something to count down to, and makes the looming winter a little less dreary.

In true '80s style, let's hope Tuesday comes as fast as Magnum PI's Ferrari.