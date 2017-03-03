'Stranger Things' police chief could end up in 'Deadpool 2'

Netflix

Transforming from a monster-fighting cop to a mutant-battling mutant could be in actor David Harbour's future.

The "Stranger Things" actor may end up playing comic book superhero Cable in "Deadpool 2," according to a Thursday report in The Wrap that the actor recently screen-tested for the role.

Marvel and 20th Century Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Harbour has not mentioned any casting news on his Twitter account.

In the Marvel comics, Cable is Nathan Summers. He is the son of X-Men member Cyclops (Scott Summers) and Madelyne Pryor (a clone of the mutant telepath Jean Grey).

Because of his unusual origin, Cable was born with telepathic and telekinetic abilities. He also can time travel and possesses "techno-organic body parts" that create enhanced eyesight and computer hacking abilities.

In Marvel's comic series titled "Cable & Deadpool," the duo mix humor and action in their quest to change the world for the better.

The "Deadpool" sequel is being directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. A release date for "Deadpool 2" has yet to be confirmed.