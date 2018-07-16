Stranger Things season 3 teases totally '80s Starcourt Mall

Hot Dog on a Stick, The Gap, teased bangs and Jazzercise have all come together for an oddball Stranger Things season 3 teaser posted by Netflix on Monday.

The video is a spot-on 1980s-style advertisement for the Starcourt Mall in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Hawkins is known as a hot bed of supernatural activity.

The ad name-drops a lot of '80s mall icons, including The Gap, Waldenbooks and music retailer Sam Goody. Only one of those is still widely in operation.

While the video plays out like a typical commercial, we get a more direct connection to the known Stranger Things universe when Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) appears behind the cash register at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop in the Starcourt Mall's food court.

The cheery ad does drop a potentially ominous line near the end: "Starcourt Mall is one of the finest shopping facilities in America -- and beyond." Here's hoping that "beyond" could be referencing the creepy Upside Down world.

The video doesn't actually reveal much about season 3, but it does seem like it'll give our scrappy band of young heroes and their friend Eleven plenty of stores to explore.

Stranger Things is expected to return to Netflix in 2019.