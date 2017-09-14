TV and Movies

New 'Stranger Things' poster channels 'Jaws' terror

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in The Upside Down, "Stranger Things" delivers a "Jaws" tribute poster.

Don't go in the void.

Sharks and demogorgons have a lot in common, including lots of teeth and the ability to scare people. A new "Stranger Things" poster pays tribute to Steven Spielberg's 1975 horror blockbuster "Jaws." 

The poster mimics the famous one from "Jaws" but shows Eleven walking above the outstretched mouth of an oversized demogorgon monster, rather than a shark.

The poster's tagline reads "Don't go in the void," a play on the "Don't go in the water" tagline from "Jaws." Even the large red title font is the same. 

More 'Stranger Things'

The poster arrived on Twitter and Facebook today with the hashtag #StrangerThursdays. We'll have more promo material to look forward to each week as the marketing kicks into high gear ahead of the show's Oct. 27 season two premiere.

The "Stranger Things" team is no stranger to throwback tribute posters. The "Jaws" design is just the latest in a string of nods to the show's varied horror influences. Check out these other movie posters covering everything from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" to "Stand By Me" and "Alien."

'Stranger Things' posters pay tribute to horror classics
