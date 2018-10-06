Stranger Things' David Harbour sizzles as Hellboy at NYCC

Everyone's favorite red-skinned, cigar-smoking devil who loves beer, cats and causing everyone trouble is back in a new Hellboy movie directed by Neil Marshall. Guillermo del Toro directed the previous Hellboy films.

"It is a monster movie, right out of Frankenstein, updated for 2018," Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who replaces Ron Perlman in the title role, said during a panel at New York Comic Con Saturday.

Harbour revealed that he built a homemade Hellboy costume out of a wetsuit and other materials so he could train on his own and get used to doing the stunts and fighting while wearing prosthetics.

Harbour also hinted that we would see other characters from the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD). After noting that Lionsgate warned him about spoilers, he smiled and said, "I don't think you'll see anyone else from the BPRD." Big applause.

The reboot, which was approved by Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola, also stars Milla Jovovich as Nimue, the Blood Queen; Ian McShane as Trevor Brutteholm, director of the agency and Hellboy's adoptive father; Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, fellow agent; and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, a woman who in the comics Hellboy rescued from fairies during her infancy.

The first Hellboy movie trailer also debuted at NYCC Saturday. While the new trailer was exclusive to NYCC and won't officially be posted live, here's a description of what happened.

The footage starts at night as the camera pans down on a basilica surrounded by flying demons. A heavy-duty van pulls up, and out climbs a larger-than-life Hellboy. He flinches as a gunshot hits the back door of the van.

"Hey!" Hellboy shouts. "I'm on your side."

"Sorry, my bad," a policeman responds.

That same van later drives through a London town, and Hellboy and gang enter a low-key British seafood restaurant called Codswell. It's the entrance to the secret base of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense.

Woman at the counter: "I need some ID."

Hellboy: "Are you serious?"

Flashes of action scenes. We see the cannon and giant ammo. Hellboy shooting. Lots of horse riding. Hellboy is standing in a high-class parlor, and someone asks him about his arm.

His response: "It smashes things ... real good."

There's a fight scene on the bridge. At some point, we see a lava-filled hellscape and a demon dragon flying around. There's a lot of fighting between monsters. We see Kim's character, with scars on the left side on his face. You see a quick glimpse of Jovovich's Blood Queen. The footage ends with Hellboy emerging out of a pit with a flaming crown and sword.

Fans at the panel tweeted their reactions. From the sounds of it, it looks like the trailer was a hit.

Just saw the first trailer for the new #Hellboy—footage looks great. Very funny. Harbour definitely puts a unique, more humorous spin on the character. Final shot of the trailer got huge applause. #NYCC — David Onda (@David_Onda) October 6, 2018

HOLY CRAP! THE #HELLBOY TRAILER IS AWESOME!!!! The tone is very fun, and action packed! The visuals are very crisp and much different the. The Del Toro films, but really looks like a good time! Harbour fits the roll great, and I am excited to see the film! — #JackassGoesHome @ NYCC (@RealJackassBC) October 6, 2018

#Hellboy footage is a LOT of fun. Great worldbuilding, Harbour looks great, tone still has a sense of humor, and there is no shortage of monsters and Mignola-esque elements. #NYCC #NYCC2018 — Mike Cecchini is at #NYCC (@wayoutstuff) October 6, 2018

The working title of the reboot is Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen. The film's written by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Mignola.

"It's the biggest Hellboy storyline I've ever come up with," Mignola said on the panel.

Hellboy is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on April 12, 2019.

