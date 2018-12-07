Stranger Things 3: The Game revealed at Game Awards 2018

CNET screenshot

Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer joined the Game Awards 2018 Thursday, revealing a game tie-in for the upcoming third season of Netflix's wildly successful series.

Though the Duffer brothers didn't reveal much about what can be expected from the game, they did say it's a 16-bit inspired title that occurs during the much-anticipated third season.

