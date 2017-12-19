CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Christmas Gift Guide
Culture

Strange times for 'Stranger Things 2' (The 3:59, Ep. 334)

SPOILERS AHEAD: We finally get time to talk about "Stranger Things 2" in this pre-taped episode. Enjoy the listen while we're on hiatus.

Now Playing: Watch this: Strange times for some Stranger Things 2 (The 3:59, ep....
22:49

Happy Tuesday, all. We're taking a break this week but wanted to make sure you didn't miss us too much, so we pre-recorded this podcast for you. If you're a fan of "Stranger Things," it's a double bonus!

We talk about our favorite and least favorite moments from the second season. (Spoiler alert!) We also offer up predictions for the third season. ("Strangers Things" original universe?)

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Strange times for some Stranger Things 2 (The 3:59, ep. 334)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Reddit another hotspot for misinformation in 2016, study says