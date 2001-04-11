STOCKS TO WATCH: TiVo, BMC, Extreme, Sycamore

Stocks to watch Friday:

TiVo (Nasdaq: TIVO)

The digital video recorder company announced new operating plans Thursday that include laying off 80 employees, about a quarter of its work force.

TiVo (Nasdaq: TIVO) said in a statement that the measures should eliminate the need to find additional funding in its current fiscal year ending January 31, 2002

Sycamore Networks (Nasdaq: SCMR)

The maker of optical equipment expects revenue in the range of $50 million to $60 million for the third quarter ending April 28 and a pro forma loss between $38 million and $45 million, or 16 cents and 19 cents per share, excluding charges.

That compares with Wall Street consensus estimates of $151.8 million in revenue and a profit of 5 cents a share, the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by First Call.

Extreme Networks (Nasdaq: EXTR)

Extreme executives said the company will lose between 6 cents and 8 cents per share for the third quarter ended March 31 with revenue between $110 million and $115 million. Analysts had expected a profit of 12 cents per share on revenue of $159.8 million, according to First Call.

BMC Software (NYSE: BMC)

The maker of systems management software for mainframes and client-server networks said it expects to report fourth-quarter earnings of 23 cents to 25 cents per share, on revenue of $412 million to $422 million. BMC previously expected revenue of $401 million to $409 million for its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended last week.

Analyst consensus predicted BMC would earn 24 cents per share on fourth-quarter revenue of $409.6 million.

The company also said it would record a one-time charge of $14 million in the first quarter related to job cuts. BMC will cut about 6 percent of its work force of more than 7,300 workers.>