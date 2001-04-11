STOCKS TO WATCH: TiVo, BMC, Extreme, Sycamore

Stocks to watch Friday:
TiVo (Nasdaq: TIVO)
The digital video recorder company announced new operating plans Thursday that include laying off 80 employees, about a quarter of its work force.
TiVo (Nasdaq: TIVO) said in a statement that the measures should eliminate the need to find additional funding in its current fiscal year ending January 31, 2002
Sycamore Networks (Nasdaq: SCMR)
The maker of optical equipment expects revenue in the range of $50 million to $60 million for the third quarter ending April 28 and a pro forma loss between $38 million and $45 million, or 16 cents and 19 cents per share, excluding charges.
That compares with Wall Street consensus estimates of $151.8 million in revenue and a profit of 5 cents a share, the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by First Call.
Extreme Networks (Nasdaq: EXTR)
Extreme executives said the company will lose between 6 cents and 8 cents per share for the third quarter ended March 31 with revenue between $110 million and $115 million. Analysts had expected a profit of 12 cents per share on revenue of $159.8 million, according to First Call.
BMC Software (NYSE: BMC)
The maker of systems management software for mainframes and client-server networks said it expects to report fourth-quarter earnings of 23 cents to 25 cents per share, on revenue of $412 million to $422 million. BMC previously expected revenue of $401 million to $409 million for its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended last week.
Analyst consensus predicted BMC would earn 24 cents per share on fourth-quarter revenue of $409.6 million.
The company also said it would record a one-time charge of $14 million in the first quarter related to job cuts. BMC will cut about 6 percent of its work force of more than 7,300 workers.>
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.