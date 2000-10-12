STOCKS TO WATCH: Lucent, Motorola, Seagate and Yahoo!

Expect the following technology stocks to be among Wednesday's most actively traded issues: Lucent, Motorola, Seagate and Yahoo!.

Lucent should be active after issuing its second profit warning for the fourth quarter after the bell Tuesday.

Lucent (NYSE: LU), which warned in July that it would miss estimates in the quarter, said it now expects to post a profit of between 17 cents to 18 cents a share in the quarter.

Analysts surveyed by First Call Corp. lowered their initial profit estimate from 42 cents a share to 27 cents a share following the July warning.

It now expects to record sales of between $9.3 to $9.4 billion, roughly a 15 percent improvement from the year-ago quarter.

Company officials blamed weak margins in its optical systems business, a rising bad debt reserve and a brutal decline in demand for its circuit-switching equipment.

It also said the lackluster fourth quarter will result in lower sales and earnings expectations for fiscal 2001, although it did not provide any details.

Ahead of the warning, Lucent shares closed off $1 to $31.31.