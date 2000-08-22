STOCKS TO WATCH: Logility, NVIDIA and OSI Systems

Expect the following technology stocks to be among Tuesday's most actively traded issues: Logility, NVIDIA and OSI Systems.

Logility (Nasdaq: LGTY) Logility shares might head south Tuesday after it posted a loss of $760,000, or 6 cents a share, on sales of $6.9 million in its second quarter. First Call Corp. consensus expected Logility to lose 2 cents a share in the quarter. Its shares closed off 1/4 to 4 1/8 ahead of the earnings report. The $6.9 million in sales marks a 17 percent decline from the year-ago quarter. License fees dropped 57 percent to $1.9 million, service revenue increased 30 percent to $2.4 million and maintenance revenue rose 20 percent to $2.7 million.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) NVIDIA shares will be worth paying attention to Tuesday, but it's hard to say how investors will react to its second-quarter results. It topped analysts' estimates, earning $29 million, or 28 cents a share, on sales of $170.4 million. First Call Corp. consensus expected the maker of 3D graphics processors to earn 26 cents a share in the quarter. However, so-called whisper estimates pegged NVIDIA for a profit of 31 cents a share. Its shares closed up 1 3/16 to 78 3/16 ahead of the earnings report The $170.4 million in sales marks a 118 percent jump from the year-ago quarter when it earned $6.7 million, or 9 cents a share, on sales of $78 million. Last quarter, it raked in $18.3 million, or 47 cents a share, on sales of $148.5 million.