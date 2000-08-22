STOCKS TO WATCH: Logility, NVIDIA and OSI Systems

Expect the following technology stocks to be among Tuesday's most actively traded issues: Logility, NVIDIA and OSI Systems.
Logility shares might head south Tuesday after it posted a loss of $760,000, or 6 cents a share, on sales of $6.9 million in its second quarter.
First Call Corp. consensus expected Logility to lose 2 cents a share in the quarter.
Its shares closed off 1/4 to 4 1/8 ahead of the earnings report.
The $6.9 million in sales marks a 17 percent decline from the year-ago quarter.
License fees dropped 57 percent to $1.9 million, service revenue increased 30 percent to $2.4 million and maintenance revenue rose 20 percent to $2.7 million.
NVIDIA shares will be worth paying attention to Tuesday, but it's hard to say how investors will react to its second-quarter results.
It topped analysts' estimates, earning $29 million, or 28 cents a share, on sales of $170.4 million.
First Call Corp. consensus expected the maker of 3D graphics processors to earn 26 cents a share in the quarter. However, so-called whisper estimates pegged NVIDIA for a profit of 31 cents a share.
Its shares closed up 1 3/16 to 78 3/16 ahead of the earnings report
The $170.4 million in sales marks a 118 percent jump from the year-ago quarter when it earned $6.7 million, or 9 cents a share, on sales of $78 million.
Last quarter, it raked in $18.3 million, or 47 cents a share, on sales of $148.5 million.
OSI could be interesting to watch Tuesday after it posted a fourth-quarter profit of $1 million, or 11 cents a share, on sales of $27.7 million.
Ahead of the earnings report, OSI Systems shares inched up 3/16 to 9 3/8.
There was no First Call Corp. consensus estimate for OSI Systems this quarter.
In the year-ago quarter, it lost $696,000, or 7 cents a share, on sales of $30.9 million.
"This past year, we have introduced new products in the fiber optic field, strengthened the marketing and distribution of our branded product lines, and continued the integration of our operations," said CEO Deepak Chopra in a prepared release.
Its shares moved up to a 52-week high of 28 7/16 in March after falling to a low of 2 15/16 in October.
The lone analyst tracking the stock rates it a "hold."
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.