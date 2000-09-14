STOCKS TO WATCH: Barnesandnoble.com, Conexant, Oracle and StarMedia

Expect the following technology stocks to be among Thursday's most actively traded issues: Barnesandnoble.com, Conexant Systems, Oracle and StarMedia Network.

Barnesandnoble.com will be active after it announced after the bell Wednesday that it will shell out $64 million to acquire Fatbrain.com (Nasdaq: FATB).

Barnesandnoble.com will pay $4.25 a share for outstanding shares of Fatbrain.

Company officials said Fatbrain.com's management team would remain intact and continue to operate out of its Santa Clara, Calif. location.

Separately, Fatbrain.com posted a smaller-than-expected loss in its second quarter, losing $8 million, or 62 cents a share, on sales of $15.3 million.

First Call Corp. consensus expected it to lose 76 cents a share in the quarter.

Ahead of the news, Fatbrain.com shares closed up 37/64, or 15 percent, to 4 25/64.

Barnesandnoble.com closed off 1/4 to 4 3/8.