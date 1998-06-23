CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Stocks, deals drive IPO fever

Amid dizzying deals and a run-up in Internet stocks, Net companies are jumping on the IPO train.

Amid dizzying deals and a run-up in Internet stocks, Net companies are jumping on the IPO train. The latest to join the pack: local guide CitySearch. This comes despite cutthroat competition and continued losses for the IPO candidates.

CitySearch files to go public
update The online guide files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of up to $50 million in common stock.

Disney flat despite Net efforts
update The magic of the Internet hasn't rubbed off on the entertainment giant's stock--at least not yet.

Speculation drives Net stocks
Most Internet issues soar again on the ongoing buzz over imminent alliances with media firms or telcos.

Privacy order for GeoCities
In SEC documents, the online community agrees to a consent order to avoid possible action by the Federal Trade Commission over privacy issues.

PointCast files for IPO
The "push" pioneer becomes the latest Internet company to jump on the IPO bandwagon.

Is Inktomi overrated?
Shares in the search technology firm double the price set by underwriters in its first day of trading.

