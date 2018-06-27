Still craving more Westworld? Stream music from season 2

John P. Johnson/HBO

Westworld's second season might have ended on Sunday, but if you're already missing Dolores, Bernard and the opening salvo of the artificial intelligence revolution, there's a way you can dive back in.

The soundtrack for season 2 is available, as of Monday, places like Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music. Season 1 is already available.

It features not only original music from the show by composer Ramin Djawadi, but his distinctive covers of songs like "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes, "Heart-Shaped Box" by Nirvana, and of course, "Paint it, Black" by The Rolling Stones.