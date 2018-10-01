Steve Wozniak’s Woz U is 'a $13,000 e-book,' former students say

James Martin/CNET

Steve Wozniak's Woz U may not give students the programming skills they need.

A number of former students and employees told CBS News the 33-week online program has many problems that make it not worth the $13,200 tuition fee. Wozniak, who co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976, launched the digital institute in 2017.

Among the complaints, former student Bill Duerr told CBS News that the course is like "a $13,000 e-book." The content reportedly has typos, "live lectures" are pre-recorded and outdated, student mentors lack qualifications, course content sometimes doesn't work or "just hyperlinks to Microsoft documents," or to Wikipedia. CBS News said it spoke with more than two dozen current and former Woz U students and employees. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

Woz U didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tim Mionske, an enrollment counselor responsible for sales, told CBS News, "It's drive, drive, drive the sales" for people working at Woz U. "Your job's on the line."

"I would want [Wozniak] to really look more into -- is this really education or is this really about profit?" he said.

