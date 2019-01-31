Stephen King's The Stand on its way to CBS All Access

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Stephen King's gigantic 1978 post-apocalyptic horror novel The Stand has been dramatized before, but a new 10-episode series based on the best-seller is coming to streaming service CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

In the book, almost all of the world's population dies from a weaponized influenza known as Captain Trips, and society breaks down, with supernatural evil being Randall Flagg egging on the violence and destruction, and 108-year-old Mother Abagail leading the good guys.

King expressed excitement about the new series.

"The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they're doing; the scripts are dynamite," he said in a statement. "The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen."

Writers Josh Boone and Ben Cavell have been working on the series for years, and Boone will also direct.

No premiere date was given for the series.