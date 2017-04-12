Watch the chilling new trailer for Stephen King's 'The Mist'

Noted horror author Stephen King can make anything scary. A car. A dog. A clown. A prom queen. And in "The Mist," his 1980 novella, a creepy fog that rolls in on a bunch of Mainers innocently shopping for groceries.

Spike TV is making a series based on "The Mist," and the first trailer was released on Tuesday. The show's got the job of stretching out a novella into a week-by-week series, so naturally it has to expand outside the grocery store, examining the lives of others affected by the mysterious mist. There's religious fervor, talk of judgment day, mind control, sex, bloody faces and that creepy mist rolling in like a giant hand about to crush the unsuspecting town.

King fans are of divided minds about the 2007 Frank Darabont-directed film version of the story, which features a horrifically depressing ending different from the book. So perhaps it's good that the classic chiller is getting a new cinematic look.

"The Mist" premieres on June 22 on Spike TV, and stars Frances Conroy, Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland and Gus Birney.