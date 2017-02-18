Stephen King's creepy 'Castle Rock' coming to life on Hulu

Horror fans, you might want to brush up on that complete collection of Stephen King paperbacks we know you still have on the shelves. Scare-master King has teamed up with executive producer J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Lost," a million other things) for a still-mysterious Hulu anthology series dubbed "Castle Rock," and the teaser makes it look as if all King's nightmares are coming out to play.

The one-minute teaser video, released Friday night, keeps its secrets close to the vest. But flashed character names ("Danny Torrance!"), locations ("Shawshank State Prison!") and lines ("REDRUM!") from King horror classics set the spine-chilling tone.

Castle Rock, of course, is one of the fictional Maine towns that often appears in Maine native King's fiction -- at least, we hope it's fiction. The Hulu series looks like it will turn King's books upside down and take those concepts he's scared us with before and give them new life. (Other prisoners are incarcerated at Shawshank? New kids meet up with Pennywise? Annie Wilkes finds another favorite author? Puppies fathered by Cujo overrun the Westminster dog show?)

"The anthology will weave together characters and themes from those novels that use the Castle Rock location," The Hollywood Reporter writes. "Each season will follow a different set of characters and storylines while interjecting themes and specific characters from previous seasons."

If the teaser's correct, even King-written stories not set in Castle Rock could be fair game, as the teaser features many of King's heavy hitters, including some set in other places.

King and Abrams previously worked together for Hulu on "11.22.63," based on King's book about time travel and the John F. Kennedy assassination.

Hulu hasn't announced a premiere date for "Castle Rock."