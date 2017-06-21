Enlarge Image Michael Yarish/CBS

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has awarded science communication medals to "The Big Bang Theory"

and to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The Hawking medal for films and entertainment was awarded to "The Big Bang Theory," a CBS comedy that follows the lives and loves of a group of gifted scientists. Tyson won the medal for science writing, and electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre won the award for music and arts. They received their Hawking medals Tuesday at the Starmus festival in Norway.

Famed science and tech thinkers, such as Tyson, Hawking, Bill Nye and Elon Musk, have made cameo appearances on "The Big Bang Theory." The executive producers of the show, which is about to start its 11th season, are Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Bill Prady. A spin-off, "Young Sheldon," debuts later this year on CBS. (Editors' note: CBS is CNET's parent company.)