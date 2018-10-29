Most people spend Halloween indulging in the joys of the traditionally terrifying: monsters, murderers, ghosts and the inevitable sugar-crash from gorging oneself on candy. All classics, to be sure, but Valve's got something scarier, at least for your wallet - the Steam Halloween sale.
Fall kicks off an entire season of Steam sales to threaten your bank balance, but October's sale is the only one that's definitively spooky. As always, there are tons of games to choose from, and they're not all horror titles, either. Here are a few of this sale's stand-out titles.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition ($19.99, Discounted from $48.98)
- Rocket League ($11.99, discounted from $19.99)
- Just Cause 3 ($4.49, discounted from 29.99)
- Dark Souls III ($14.99, discounted from 59.99)
- Grim Fandango Remastered ($3.74, discounted from $14.99)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition ($5.99, discounted from $19.99)
- Hotline Miami ($2.49, discounted from $9.99)
- Alien: Isolation ($9.99, discounted from $39.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider ($39.59, discounted from $59.99)
Valve's Steam Halloween Sale runs through Nov. 1, 2018.
Discuss: Steam’s Halloween sale: Deals on Tomb Raider, Dark Souls and more
