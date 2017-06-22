Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

GIF created by YouTuber Killomainia

Steam, the gaming hub from Valve, has opened its annual summer sale, and everyone interested is flocking to get great deals on games. So much so in fact, that the site is overloaded with traffic.

To say we're excited would be an understatement.

For those who are confused but still reading, Steam is the most widely used PC gaming hub, designed to make it easy to manage all your games. With this annual sale, everything from indie titles to the hottest games is available at huge discounts. Each day of the sale will feature different game deals, so you'll want to check back to see what's available.

Word of warning: Many of us here in the office have been getting errors going to the website due to an immense amount of traffic. Your best bet is to open the Steam app on your PC to get the most reliable performance.