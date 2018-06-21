Steam Summer Sale 2018 may kick off today

Alina Bradford/CNET

Kiss your cash goodbye. Steam will kick off its 2018 Summer Sale on Thursday, according to a tweet from a reliable source.

"Steam Summer Sale will begin in 24 hours," wrote Steam Database, which isn't affiliated with Valve, at 1:04 p.m. EST (6:04 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

Steam Summer Sale will begin in 24 hours. https://t.co/qC1RvWCyjj pic.twitter.com/wfNv0n0P5F — Steam Database (@SteamDB) June 20, 2018

The leaked dates have traditionally been correct and the timing matches previous years -- the 2017 Summer Sale started on June 22, and the 2016 one began on June 23.

Valve didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The main sale will follow PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) going cheap for the first time -- it's $20 (£18 or about AU$30) on Steam (down from $30) until July 5.