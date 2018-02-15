Empty your wallets: The Steam Lunar New Year sale has begun

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Time to stock up, gamers!

Every year, Steam hosts several sales based on the season and other themed events. Steam on Thursday launched its Lunar New Year sale, offering big discounts on thousands of titles. Just a quick skim of the early discounts include big titles like Tekken 7 and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt at 50 percent off, and the Nioh: Complete edition at 30 percent off.

And, no, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds isn't included in the discounts.

The Lunar New Year sale runs from Thursday to Sunday. We know from past Steam sales that recent game launches generally don't get discounts. But if there were games in the past year you didn't get because you were low on funds, now is the time to scoop them up at much lower prices.

The sale is joined by an update to Steam Wishlists, an update that so far hasn't been met too warmly by Steam users.