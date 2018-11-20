Valve Software's Steam Link gamestreaming hardware box, which allowed you to play Steam-based games on TVs, looks like it's getting ready to exit.
The company posted a short note in the forum:
The supply of physical Steam Link hardware devices is sold out in Europe and almost sold out in the US.
Moving forward, Valve intends to continue supporting the existing Steam Link hardware as well as distribution of the software versions of Steam Link, available for many leading smart phones, tablets and televisions. Click here to find out more about the Steam Link App.
Steam Link never gained much traction, though as the forum comments indicate, it had some very loyal fans. But the Steam Link app, which the company hopes to replace it with, isn't quite ready yet. The Android version is still in beta, and the iOS app, which had been rejected by the Apple App Store back in May, was subsequently tweaked -- then vanished.
One of the biggest problems with software solutions remains network latency and bandwidth, though more big companies are jumping in; Google is testing its Project Stream for in-Chrome gaming and Microsoft's working on Project xCloud for its Xbox subscribers.
We've reached out to Valve for comment, but did not immediately hear back.
Check out our top picks for Black Friday deals.
Here are the best Black Friday deals you can get right now.
Steam Link
Apple
-
reading•Steam Link hardware faces permadeath
-
Nov 20•Black Friday 2018 iPhone deals: Free iPhone XR, $750 off iPhone XS, free $400 iPhone X gift card
-
Nov 20•Costco Black Friday 2018 deals: Powerful Lenovo Flex 5 discounted, $250 iPad and more
-
Nov 20•Black Friday 2018 smart home deals: Google Home Hub, Facebook Portal, Apple HomePod, Alexa gadgets and more
-
•See All
Discuss: Steam Link hardware faces permadeath
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.